From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, and other aspirants in the governorship primary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), have met with the committee headed by Kwara state governor, AbdulRahman Abdulrazak.

The former deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Lasun Yusuf and the former Secretary to the State Government who is the candidate of the factional group of the party, Moshood Adeoti have obtained the nomination form to contest with Governor Oyetola.

The aspirants met at the party secretariat at Ogo-oluwa along Gbongan-Ibadan road, Osogbo, Friday afternoon.

The committee urged the aspirants to cooperate with them to ensure credible process.