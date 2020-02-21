Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday declared open a two-day roundtable summit to review some of the extant policies on education in the state with a view to strengthening the sector

Oyetola, who was represented by his Deputy, Benedict Alabi, disclosed that the roundtable is in furtherance of the Oyetola administration’s promise to run an all-inclusive government that is based on the people’s yearnings and needs.

The governor said: “I believe good governance is about listening to the people who elected you and running a participatory system. That was what informed the thank-you tour I embarked on after the election in 2018; to feel the pulse of the citizens and assess their needs. We found out that there were aspects of the state education policy that they want removed, adjusted or improved upon.

“The DFID Citizens Needs Assessment also revealed that there are areas in our education policies that need to be strengthened.

“This is why we have lined up the tested and proven hands in education here today to take a critical look at what we have and advise us on how to meet the needs of the people of Osun. As Aristotle said, ‘the roots of education are bitter but the fruit is sweet’. We are prepared to do what will improve the lots of our people and protect the future of our children.”

The governor also revealed that the two-day summit was also in response to the 26 issues raised in the Executive Council Memorandum presented by the Commissioner for Education and Special Adviser to the Governor on Education.

“It is important to let you know that “in the interest of the generality of our people and in the spirit of democracy, I directed that all the 26 issues raised in the Executive Council Memorandum be discussed extensively and dispassionately with a view to arriving at informed decisions on every issue.

“While some of the issues were unanimously agreed upon, 12 other issues were referred to this Consultative Forum dedicated to addressing and making recommendations on the issues,” Oyetola said.

The governor said he had no doubt that the forum would generate useful suggestions and recommendations, considering the high pedigree and integrity of the chairman and members.

The committee is expected to submit its report to the governor after their deliberations.