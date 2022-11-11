From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, on Friday presented the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment to the newly-installed Olu of Awolowo town, Oba Olayemi Yekini Omisore.

He enjoined the citizens to continue on the trajectory of peace and development that has defined, distinguished and dignified the state and earned it coveted status of the most peaceful in the country.

A statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, noted that Oba Omisore’s selection n and subsequent installation were done after the demise of the late monarch, Olu of Awolowo, Oba David Olajide Omisore.

Oyetola said his administration would not relent in sustaining the peace, progress and development in the State.

He stated further that his government would continue to judiciously utilize the meagre resources at the disposal of the State to spread the dividends of democracy to all its nooks and crannies.

“I enjoin you all to continue on this trajectory of peace and development that has made you proud Omoluabi family of the Osun people.

“I am, therefore, appealing to you all and the people of this Local Government to shun acts of violence and continue to sustain the existing peace.

“All the citizens of this town at home and abroad must join hands with our new Kabiyesi for the progress, unity and peace the overall development of Awolowo town.

“You must also work together to develop and sustain the love, unity and cultural heritage that make Awolowo town tick as you bask in the euphoria of the administration of your new Kabiyesi.

“I wish to state that our government will not relent in sustaining the peace, progress and development of our dear State. We shall continue to judiciously utilise the meagre resources at the disposal of the State to spread the dividends of democracy to all the nooks and crannies of the State,” he added.