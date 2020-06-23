A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, Honourable Oyintiloye Olatunbosun, has said that Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of Osun State is focused and committed to fulfilling his promises to the people of the state.

Olatunbosun, who represents Obokun constituency in the Osun State House of Assembly, said that Oyetola’s pedigree and high sense of prudence in resource management are assets which have helped him in the governance of the state.

He noted that the governor was focused and would not yield to forces of distraction at ensuring that residents of the state receive the dividends of democracy.

He spoke to the newsmen on Sunday during his solidarity visit to the newly appointed Executive Chairman of SUBEB, Hon Ajibola Famurewa, at his Ilesha residence.

Olatunbosun remarked that ‘Governor Oyetola is an ardent lover of the masses who always means well for the state which is the sole reason why his policies so far have been peoples oriented.’

Speaking about the policies and programmes of the government, he emphasised that the governor has touched all critical sectors of the state economy.

‘Oyetola has rehabilitated and upgraded hundreds of primary health centres, constructed many infrastructures, enhanced social investment programmes for the vulnerable population, maintained prompt payment of salaries, improved the state security network through community policing, as well as addressed environmental degradation through periodic dredgings of waterways which has saved lives and property, among others.

‘Although there are a number of challenges ranging from financial shortfalls to socioeconomic instability occasioned by the global economic downturn, the state government still stays focused by not derailing on its resolve to engender good governance,’ the state lawmaker said.

He maintained that the APC in the Osun is a united, happy and progressive party which has not eschewed its ideology predicated on unity, loyalty and respect for leaders.

He indicated that Oyetola was not moved by any machinations of the opposition to distract him from the track of good governance.

Oyintiloye urged the good people of the state to continue giving the governor the full support needed to improve the fortunes of the state.