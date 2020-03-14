Governor Adegboyega Oyetola of The State of Osun on Friday, signed into law the State’s Security Network Agency and Amotekun Corps Establishment Bill.

The bill was transmitted to the governor by the Speaker of the State Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, on Thursday evening.

The House had on March 3, 2020 passed the bill into law after a public hearing to seek stakeholders’ contributions and suggestions on the bill.

Oyetola while signing the Bill at the Executive Council Lounge, Government Secretariat, Abere, Osogbo, disclosed that the law signifies a declaration of war on criminals in the state and its environs, adding that the State “is prepared to go to any legitimate length to ensure that criminals in the state have no breathing space.”

The Governor who noted that the Law shall complement the Constitution and other laws setting up the various security agencies in guaranteeing the safety and security of the people and their property, expressed confidence that the law would further enhance the profile of Osun as the most peaceful state and preferred investment destination in the country. Oyetola clarified that before the idea of Amotekun for the South West was birthed in July, 2019, Osun had already concluded plans to unveil its own Security Taskforce owing to the government’s desire to make the State commercial hub of the South West. He, however, said due to Osun’s commitment to the regional integration objective of the South-West, the State wasted no time in keying into the Amotetekun idea for regional security.

“Permit me to place on record that owing to our desire to make Osun the commercial hub of the region, we had as a government concluded plans to unveil our own Security Taskforce before the idea of Amotekun for the region was birthed in July last year. To show our commitment to the regional integration objective of the South-West, we wasted no time in keying into the Amotetekun idea for regional security,” the governor explained.