From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has advised residents of the state to eschew violence and any act that may undermine the peaceful conduct of the July 16 governorship election.

He also advised the political gladiators to play the game according to the rules in the forthcoming gubernatorial election.

Oyetola who addressed Muslim Ummah in Osogbo Central Eid where he observed Solat, on Saturday, enjoined them to adhere strictly to the lessons and teachings of the festive and embrace the food teaching.

“We should keep to the promises we made. That is the essence of the celebration of the Eid-el-Kabir that we are celebrating.

“I want to enjoin our people to ensure that the election is peaceful. We should not engage in any violence. Elections are not do-or-die affairs. Our State is known for peace and we must maintain that feat. I believe by the grace of Almighty Allah, I will be reelected come July 16 governorship election in our State.

“I expect the security agencies to live up to expectations. If one knows he is the one people want, why must he engage in violence? It is supposed to be the will of the people.

“I want to enjoin everybody, all the players, to please ensure we maintain peace. We don’t want any political party to unleash violence on the people. I have seen pockets of violence here and there by the opposition parties particularly. I don’t want to mention names, but we know that is not good enough,” Oyetola added.

The Chief Imam of Osogboland, Sheikh Musa Animasahun, charged Muslims across the State and the nation to always adhere strictly to the lessons and practices of Eid-el-Kabir as taught by the Holy Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

The cleric also implored the Muslim Ummah to continue to obey the commandments of God and live worthy life by being their brother’s keepers.