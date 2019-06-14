Osun Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, met with the Chief of Army Staff, Lt. General Tukur Buratai, in a bid to upgrade the security situation in the state.

During a visit to the military top brass at his office in Abuja, the governor requested Buratai to speed up action on his promise to allow his soldiers to be part of the joint security team to combat rising crime in the state. Osun is reputed for its status as the safest state in the country.

The state government has decided to set up a joint security patrol team of policemen, soldiers, and other agencies to patrol the highways and the dark spots from where criminals launch attack on innocent citizens.

Oyetola, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Adeniyi Adesina, told his host that his visit was a follow up to the letter of request the state sent to General Buratai to support the security in the state with his soldiers’ participation in the joint security patrol plan.

The governor said: “We believe security is paramount and it is the key to development. We need your full support for the joint patrol plan.”

Oyetola also commended Buratai for the efforts of the military whose engineers are constructing a bridge across River Osun that connects Ede with Kuta and other communities.

South West governors have also resolved to organise a security summit to prepare a joint plan to combat the rising crime in the geopolitical zone, especially on the major highway from Ibadan to Akure where bandits have scaled up their attacks on travellers.

Buratai assured the governor he would support the security of Osun so that the state could continue to keep its status as one of the most peaceful in the country.

He reiterated that the army had always supported the police on internal security.