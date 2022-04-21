From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola has urged members of the Igbo community living in the state to continue to embrace peaceful coexistence with the host communities.

Oyetola said this in Osogbo, during an engagement meeting with the newly elected executives of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Osun chapter on Thursday.

Represented by his Special Adviser on Civic Engagement, Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, Oyetola said that it is only when there is peace and people of different tribes feel secure in any part of the country they reside in, that growth and development could be achieved.

He maintained that harmonious relationships and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians, irrespective of tribes or ethnicity, would help the country to overcome its current challenges.

“Nigeria is a great and prosperous country. And for us to continue to enjoy this greatness, there must be peace and stability in the land.

“Intolerance and insurgency lead to poverty, hunger, unemployment, unrest, among others, and that is the reason we must continue to live together peacefully.

“Peaceful coexistence will bring stability, growth and make the economy vibrant, while the lack of it will bring underdevelopment and unrest,” Oyetola added.

In his remarks, the president of the group, John Dike, commended the governor for his love for humanity, which he said had made Osun a peaceful state without intertribal conflicts.

Dike stated that their businesses had been thriving well as he commended the governor for various developmental projects across the state, adding that the group would continue to live peacefully with other tribes and also support the governor for his re-election.