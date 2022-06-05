By Zika Bobby

The Director-General of Governor Adegboyega Oyetola’s Reelection Campaign Council and Senator representing Osun Central Senatorial District, Ajibola Basiru has urged aspirants in the All Progressives Congress (APC) aggrieved over the recently conducted 2023 party primary election in the state never to indulge in anti-party activities that may be detrimental to the governor’s re-election.

Basiru gave this charge yesterday while featuring on a radio personality programmme hosted by a political group in Osogbo, Ilerioluwa Vendors. He entreated the aspirants, leaders and all members of APC to work as a team to bring Oyetola’s re-election to fruition, saying the success of the party in the 2023 general election depended on successful re-election of governor Oyetola.

He appealed to aggrieved aspirants, urging them to seek solace in the fact that the APC is the ruling party in the state, adding: “As long as APC continues to rule in this state, their turn is near.”

He assured party loyalists and the people of Osun on Governor Oyetola’s commitment to delivering dividends of good governance in the state.

He, however, bemoaned rumours from some quarters that the governor would renege on his promises after his re-election.

“The governor who has never failed in performing his statutory obligations in the last three and a half years, who increased the length of service year of teachers to 40, would never renege on his promises after re-election.

“The governor who recruited over 1000 teachers into public schools despite lean receipt of allocations from the federation account as the 34th least FAAC allocation receiving state out of the 36 states of the federation.

“The governor who has rehabilitated and reconstructed over 500 kilometers of roads, among many other numerous achievements within the spate of his assumption of office.

“It is obvious that Governor Oyetola is committed to developing and improving the welfare of the people of our dear state,” Basiru stated.

