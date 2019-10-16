The Osun House of Assembly and its Oyo State counterpart, are now set to resolve the ownership crisis rocking the jointly-owned Ladoke Akintola University of Technology (LAUTECH), Ogbomoso and its teaching hospital, Osogbo.

Speaker, Osun House of Assembly, Timothy Owoeye, gave the indication during a plenary session in Osogbo yesterday

He charged stakeholders and all other parties involved to maintain caution until the matter is resolved amicably.

According to him, the house will initiate a meeting with the Oyo State House of Assembly to find a lasting solution to the crisis, therefore, we urge caution on both sides.

He appealed to all parties to stop the media war on both the social and conventional media.

“The two visitors of the institution; the governors of Osun and Oyo states, will meet and visit the institutions to make sure the ownership matter is quickly resolved.

“Workers at the institutions and people of both states are advised to remain calm as the Assemblies and the governors will work out a lasting solution to the crisis.

Owoeye, said the lawmakers have constitutional power to legislate on the ownership issue, and to review the laws and bills that established the institutions.