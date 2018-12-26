Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

As Christians celebrate this year’s Christmas, the Osun State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) as well as the ruling party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), have enjoined Nigerians, particularly the Christian faithful to inculcate the spirit of love, peace and endurance during the season of celebration.

In the Christmas message to the people of the state, the PDP, through its chairman, Soji Adagunodo, admonished the people to, at all times, display the virtues of faithfulness, honesty and kindness, for which Jesus Christ whose birth was being celebrated, was known.

“While the Christmas merriment feels the air, everyone should reflect on the virtues the Lord Jesus epitomises,” Adagunodo said.

“Just as his birth was announced with felicity, we should continually be joyful, despite our challenges, hopeful for a more prosperous year ahead,” he added.

” As the 2019 general elections draw nearer, Christians must pray ceaselessly for peaceful polls and the emergence of lovers of truth, fairness and justice.”

Adagunodo also wished Christians, particularly those in Osun State, a splendid and crisis-free Christmas celebration.

Meanwhile, the All Progressives Congress in the state also urged Christians throughout the country, particularly the Osun indigenes, to “let the outpouring of love towards fellow countrymen and women dominate this year’s celebration of Christmas.”

The party also called on Nigerians of other faiths to emphatise with their Christian brothers and sisters in a spirit of mutual love, “without which our efforts to achieve a peaceful co-existence in the country will be futile.”

In a Christmas message by its spokesman, Kunle Oyatomi in Osogbo, the state capital, yesterday, the party said: “As we celebrate this year’s Christmas, the dominant spirit should be that of love, for the birth of Christ was and is the manifestation of God’s love for mankind, regardless of race, tribe or country.”

‘Until we cultivate that love and make it shine through this earthly life, we may not have the full benefit of the grace that God’s love provides,” he added.

“Although we have set a specific period for Christmas for the outward celebration of God’s love for us, it should not end with the physical activities of that period alone,” the APC said.

The party therefore urged the citizens of the state “to interact with their fellow citizens in kindness, love and respect for one another, so that the progress we have made in the last eight years would continue apace.”

The party extended greetings of goodwill and a peaceful and prosperous 2019 to all Nigerians, especially the Osun people, and prayed that “God should protect, guide and lead the country into a new year in which Nigerians will begin to see themselves as members of the same family.”