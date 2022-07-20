From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The Court of Appeal has dismissed the appeal filed by Omooba Dotun Babayemi against Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the just concluded governorship election in Osun State.
But, Babayemi said the judgement was being evaluated to know the next line of action on the matter.
Babayemi had sued the PDP, INEC and Senator Adeleke, claiming the authentic flag bearer of the party in the state governorship election.
But, the appellate court in Akure dismissed Babayemi’s case on technical grounds.
However, in a statement issued by his media office, Babayemi maintained that unless some factors that necessitated the litigation were looked into by the party hierarchy, he might explore redress at the apex court of the land the Supreme Court.
“We are evaluating all available options and shall act in the best interest of our people.
“Rest assured that for the common good of our party and the people of the state, we shall decide the best way forward, including a possible appeal at the Supreme Court which is the highest court of the land,” Babayemi added.
