From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has cleared Senator Ademola Adeleke, Akin Ogunbiyi, former secretary of the Osun State government, Abdulateef Akinbade; Emmanuel Olusanya, Dele Adeleke and Dotun Babayemi for Osun State governorship primary.

Chairman, Osun State PDP Governorship Screening Commit- tee, Mohammed Adoke, announced this while presenting the panel’s report to National Organising Secretary, Umaru Bature, yesterday, in Abuja.

Adoke, former Minister of Justice and Attorney General of the Federation, said the screening was conducted in line with the PDP constitution and guidelines.

Bature thanked the members of the committee for their selfless service to the party and noted that the party would provide a level playing field for all the aspirants.