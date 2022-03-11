From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

An Osun State High Court sitting in Ijebu-Jesa has validated the election of the factional People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and affirmed the emergence of Dotun Babayemi as the authentic gubernatorial candidate of the party.

Justice Adeyinka Aderibigbe, in a suit instituted by Adedokun Ademola and 29 others against the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), held that the delegates that voted for Babayemi, did so in compliance with the court judgement of 22nd November, 2021 and Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction of 3rd March, 2022, affirming the 215 Wards Executive Officers elected then as the authentic and authorized Ward Executive Officers permitted to vote as delegates at the party governorship primaries.

The suit No:HIJ/6/2022, brought in an Order of Mandatory Interim Injunction, was granted and the defendants/respondents were restricted from recognizing any other governorship primaries of the PDP in Osun State aside the one that saw to the emergence of Babayemi.

Justice Aderibigbe thereby adjourned to Wednesday,16th March, 2022, for further hearing.