From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Leaders and members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have been enjoined to rally around the Eyitayo Jegede-led Reconciliation Committee put in place by the national headquarters of the party to resolve lingering differences in the party.

The factional governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, made the call in his message to members of the party across the state.

In a release by his media office yesterday, Babayemi stressed that it was high time all hands were on deck for success to be achieved in the coming polls.

According to Babayemi, it has become imperative for members of the party to rally around the committee led by Eyitayo Jegede, to foster the needed unity in the party, especially as the state governorship election draws nearer.

“The Reconciliation Committee appointed by the national leadership of our party to settle some gray spots within our party will only succeed if we all support them; our support will also bring about the needed peace and unity amongst members of the party in the state” Babayemi said.