From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Leaders and members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have been enjoined to rally around the Eyitayo Jegede-led Reconciliation Committee put in place by the national headquarters of the party to resolve lingering differences in the party.

The factional governorship candidate of the PDP in the state, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, made the call in his message to members of the party across the state.

In a release by his media office on Saturday, Babayemi stressed that it was high time all hands were on deck for success to be achieved in the coming polls.

According to Babayemi, it has become imperative for members of the party to rally around the Committee led by Eyitayo Jegede, SAN, to foster the needed unity in the party, especially as the state governorship election draws nearer.

‘The Reconciliation Committee appointed by the national leadership of our party to settle some grey spots within our party only succeed if we all support them; our support will also bring about the needed peace and unity amongst members of the party in the state,’ Babayemi added

He admonished that the overall interest of the people of the state who are currently bearing the brunt of misgovernance must be considered to give peace a chance, noting that the people of the state were tired of the All Progressives Congress (APC)administration in the state.

‘We must leave nothing to chance; no stone must be left unturned in making sure we get to our desired point through meaningful resolutions. Nobody can ever clap with one hand; we are one big indivisible PDP family poised for a mission of bringing sanity to Osun through purposeful governance,’ the governorship hopeful asserted.

He maintained that this could only be realised if the crisis and bickerings within the party were jettisoned, warning that the people of the state who are undergoing harrowing experiences, would not forgive the party if it allows the crisis to truncate its chances of taking over the affairs of the state at the coming polls.

Babayemi while imploring the PDP members not to allow those he termed infiltrators to break their ranks, urged that the current peace process must be allowed to sail through for the betterment of all.