From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A faction of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State has gathered for a parallel governorship primary.

Daily Sun recalled that some aspirants have announced their withdrawal from the race on Monday.

The governorship candidate of the PDP in the 2018 gubernatorial election in the state, Senator Ademola Adeleke, Dotun Babayemi, who was endorsed by a caucus of the party, and Sanya Omirin are remaining out of the six aspirants that earlier obtained form.

The national secretariat of the party had announced to hold the primary at Osogbo city stadium.

A faction that endorsed Babayemi were seen, gathering at the Women and Children Development Initiative Foundation (WOCDIF) event centre, Osogbo.

At the venue were a member of the PDP Board of Trustees, Alh Shuaib Oyedokun, Senator Olu Alabi and Dele Adeleke (cousin of Senator Ademola Adeleke).

When our correspondent visited the venue at WOCDIF, delegates were on queue for screening according to their local government.

Meanwhile, Sunday Bisi-led faction had converged on the city stadium where Senator Adeleke and others are also gathering.

Delegates dressed in uniformed Ankara were seen on the queue, doing accreditation.

A former Commissioner of Osun State Civil Service Commission, Jide Bakare, who spoke at the WOCDIF centre, described their primary as authentic.

‘We are holding authentic primary election here based on the decision of the court which gave a nod to Wards’ executives the state, the one they are holding at the stadium is illegal,’ he said.

Efforts to speak with leaders of the party at the city stadium were futile as officials were only attending to the delegates.