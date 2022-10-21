From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Friday inaugurated a committee for the inauguration of Osun State Governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, coming up on November 27.

The Caretaker Chairman of the party, Dr Akindele Adekunle, who spoke to the media after the inauguration, stated that nothing will stop the inauguration of Adeleke come November 27.

He vowed that the PDP will nullify all the recent appointments made by Governor Adegboyega Oyetola a day after the swearing-in.

Adekunle who noted that the ruling party has not cooperated with them for the transition stated that PDP will not be deterred by the lack of cooperation.

He said, “it is unfortunate that the present ruling party have not reached out to us with regards to the inauguration come next month, neither did the Governor congratulate the governor-elect, but we are undaunted. We are forging ahead with our programme for the inauguration on November 27.

The chairman of the inauguration committee, Bunmi Jenyo, promised that the committee will work assiduously to organise a smooth swearing-in ceremony for the incoming governor.

“It is a constitutional matter, irrespective of the level of grandstanding by the APC, the party and the Governor must handover to the governor-elect come November 27, there is no way out of it. We will ensure a peaceful process and give the people of the state a deserving event,” he added