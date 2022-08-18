From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, on Thursday, backed the efforts of the factional governorship candidate of the party, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, to retrieve his mandate.

The members stormed the hometown of Babayemi in Gbongan, Ayedaade Local Government to show their loyalty and commend him for his actions at authenticating his candidature as the party’s torch bearer.

The go-on-with-your-pursuits message from his people was taken as a result of alleged sinister moves by some people to cause disaffection in Babayemi’s home base to send wrong signals to the outside world.

Arising from their meeting on Thursday in Babayemi’s Otun Balogun Ward 2, all executive members of PDP in the ward, passed a vote of confidence on Babayemi in his resolve at getting justice at the law court.

In the communique jointly signed by the Chairman and Secretary, Hon Tajudeen Adegoke, Sunday Afolabi and sixteen others, they commended Babayemi for his contributions towards the emergence of the party before and after the July 16 governorship election in the state.

“The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Otun Balogun Ward 2, solemnly pass a vote of confidence today on Omooba Dotun Babayemi. We, all ward exco, stand firm with the leadership of Omooba Dotun Babayemi,” they stated.

In attendance were PDP leaders in Gbongan, Chief Segun Odekunmi, the Secretary of PDP Elders Caucus in Osun, Hon Adelani Ajanaku, a former Special Adviser on Economic Development to the former governor of the state, Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, Hon Kamorudeen Elegunmeje, a former PDP State Officer, among others.