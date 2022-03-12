From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State have protested against the choice of Kola Adewusi as the candidate for deputy governor in the state.

The protesters in Ile-Ife described the proposed deputy governorship candidate as unfit for the party.

When reached for comment, Oladele Oluwabamiji, the Director of Media and Strategy in the Sunday Bisi-led party faction said the candidate has not been officially presented as the deputy.

He called on the party to engage the people of Ile-Ife before they submit the name to the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

‘It is an eyeopener for the party to engage more. There should be more consultations and engagement with the people. People have to know. Ife is a traditional community. The party knows the voting pattern of the place.

‘Though it is still a speculation because the name has not been submitted to INEC,’ Oluwabamiji stated.