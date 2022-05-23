From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A member representing the Obokun/Oriade federal constituency at the House of Representatives, Wole Oke, has emerged in the primary election for the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) held in Osun State, on Monday.

Oke who is serving the fourth term, emerged unopposed to contest the seat of the House of Representatives for the fifth term.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

The fate of the Senator representing Osun East, Francis Fadahunsi, is still dangling as primary in the district was postponed due to alleged irregularities.

The Director of Media, PDP, Olabamiji Oladele, said the election in Osun East was postponed due to security reasons.

A former council chairman, Lere Oyewumi, emerged as the senatorial candidate of PDP in Osun West while the process was still ongoing in Osun Central.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Oyewumi defeated Peter Babalola, a former Chief of Staff to the state government.

In Boluwaduro/Ila/Ifedayo federal constituency, Hon Clement Akanni Olohunwa emerged while Bamidele Salam returned for Ede South/North/Egbedore/Ejigbo federal constituency.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

In Osogbo federal constituency, Maruf Adewale emerged while Sanya Omirin Ijesha South federal constituency.

In Ayedaade/Irewole/Isokan federal constituency, Otunba Shola Arambambi emerged, Taofeek Abimbola Ajilesoro returned for Ife Central/East/North/ South Federal Constituency and Soji Adetunji emerged in Odo-Otin/ Ifelodun/ Boripe Federal Constituency.