From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A Federal High Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, on Monday adjourned ruling on the validity of the primary election that led to the emergence of Senator Ademola Adeleke as the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to May 18.

The plaintiff, Omooba Dotun Babayemi, approached the court to challenge the validity of the March 8 primary election held at Osogbo city stadium where Adeleke was declared winner and governorship candidate of the party.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

Represented by Yusuf Alli SAN, the plaintiff insisted that the primary election was conducted against the order of the court and it is null and void.

He said, “this court has the power to dismiss the illegal primary held at the stadium because any election conducted by the national body of a party as claimed by the defendants, contrary to the order of the court, is null and void.”

Counsel to the PDP, M. A. Atolagbe, said the plaintiff did not participate in the primary election conducted by the National Working Committee of the PDP, saying it is an abuse of the court to institute any suit to challenge the process.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

He maintained that the court lacked jurisdiction to entertain the suit because the suut is pending before the appellate court.

Also, counsel to the 3rd defendant, Adeleke, Wole Jimi-Bada, urged the court to dismiss the suit for lacking in merit and running contrary to Section 84(14) of the Electoral Act.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

Meanwhile, Justice Nathaniel Ayo Emmanuel had dismissed the application by some interested parties to join the suit.

He thereafter adjourned the ruling on the arguments of counsels to May 18.