From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Members of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, on Thursday protested against the alleged interference of Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State in the party affairs.

They stormed the party secretariat at Biket junction, along Ikirun road, Osogbo, in protest, carrying placards of different inscriptions such as “Osun Is Not An Appendage of Oyo,” “Seyi Makinde, Please Keep off,” “PDP Govs, We Love and Respect You,” “Ademola Adeleke is Our Man,” among others.

The protesters also alleged the Southwest zonal Chairman, Hon Soji Adagunodo of using his office to disrupt the party activities.

A chieftain of PDP and former Osun West Senatorial Candidate, Dr Lere Oyewumi, said Oyo State Governor and Adamawa should not be allowed to determine the issues in Osun PDP.

He alleged that the cancellation of the party’s congress earlier slated for Wednesday was suspicious and Governor Makinde Is the main suspect.

“Our party is known for its forthrightness and the NWC headed by Senator Ayu have started so well because they have invited the stakeholders, about 150 of us to Abuja, we have discussed our grievances which they promised to be free, fair, just and honest to all.

“Yesterday (Wednesday) suppose to be our congress and they had already appointed 93 to conduct the congress across the local government in Osun State. They arrived at Osun State in the afternoon around 1 pm, five leaders who ought to lead the congress invited us to a hotel they lodged, they said they can’t continue with the congress because they receive a court injunction.

“We want to believe that there are some forces within the PDP who are not interested in us winning this election in Osun state, unfortunately, they are leaders of the party including a governor.

“We demand that all the people they sent here to conduct the congress, none of them should come back here, if we see their face here on Sunday, they will not live to tell the story.

“The NWC must appoint people who are fair to all stakeholders, we learnt that they want to bring the Governor of Adamawa here, that is even worse because when we went for the national convention, Fintiri was the convention chairman, what they did us should not be allowed here, they waylaid us for almost five hours before our national delegate could be allowed to vote.

“We suspect the hand of Seyi Makinde. The way he is acting to us seems he is not interested in our progress, as a governor who is close to us, he is supposed to be helping us but he is not.”