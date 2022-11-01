From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has suspended all political activities for this week in Osun State in commiseration with the family of the governor-elect, Ademola Adeleke, over the death of the son of musician Davido, Ifeanyi.

In a condolence message to the Adeleke family, the state caretaker chairman of the PDP, Dr Adekunle Akindele, directed all party organs and committees to suspend activities in commiseration with the family, describing the incident as “a very sad occurrence.

“We mourn the sorrowful exit of our son, Ifeanyi. We pray for the repose of his soul. It is a sad day but we remain steadfast in our faith in the Lord of the Universe.

“Our condolence goes to Davido, our youth ambassador. We commiserate with our father figure, Dr Deji Adeleke and the entire Adeleke family. We pray the good Lord to grant the family the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” the statement added.