From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Some members of the caretaker committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun have dissociated themselves from the inauguration of PDP caretaker committee in the state.

A statement by Oyelami Rasaq and Adetoye Ogungboyega, yesterday, maintained that there was no inauguration of the Osun State PDP caretaker committee approved by the National Working Committee and they did not take part in it.

“As members of the Osun Caretaker Committee appointed by the National Working Committee (NWC) of PDP, at the meeting of Wednesday, April 6, we are writing to communicate with members of our party, in Osun, to take note that “there was a NWC meeting last Wednesday, April 13, that deliberated and decided to replace the chairman and secretary of the caretaker committee as selected. While we were informed of that, we are waiting for the replacements and the subsequent date of inauguration of the committee by the NWC in Abuja or in the South West of our party this week. We are aware that a new chairman is expected to be appointed this week.

“It is important to note that there was no inauguration of the Osun State PDP caretaker committee approved by NWC and we did not take part in any activity to that effect.

“It is also important for members of our party to note that, there is no current approved state caretaker committee for Osun, so, any information about subsequent inauguration of local government caretaker committees or ward caretaker committees should be ignored as this is not stemming from the NWC of our party.

“We implore all members of our party to be law-abiding and to avoid anything that would disturb the peace of our party in Osun. All party members should also note that there is no inauguration of local government or ward caretaker committee in Osun PDP pending the outcome of NWC meeting that would approve and swear-in members of the state caretaker committee later this week,” they said in the statement.