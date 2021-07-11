Nigeria Union of Pensioners (NUP) under the Contributory Pension Scheme, Osun Chapter, has commended the administration of Governor

Adegboyega Oyetola for its purposeful governance, especially as it concerns the welfare of its members.

This is even as the governor reaffirmed the commitment of his administration to the general wellbeing of the citizens including active and passive workers in the state.

The union gave the commendations on Friday during an interactive session with the state’s helmsman at the Governor’s Office, Abere, Osogbo.

Speaking at the event, the leader of the group, Mr. Oyadare Gbenga, applauded the governor for the hand of fellowship extended to them.

He said: “We must commend you because you have been taking us as your own people. Your listening skills and capacity are unsurpassable and unparalleled just as your gentility is second to none.

“We acknowledge all you have been doing for us. I have taken my time to study you, particularly to know why you have been doing so much for us. This is a government that has devoted N35 billion to pensions payment. This is not a small amount. We shall continue to be grateful to you and your government for the passion and the love you have shown to us. We can assure you that your re-election is guaranteed since you are doing what we want.”

In his remarks, Governor Oyetola commended the NUP members for their unflinching support and show of understanding.

Earlier, the Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, attributed the success of the parley to high level of understanding displayed by the pensioners.

