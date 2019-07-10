Osun State Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, yesterday, disclosed that the months of litigation over his October 2018 victory were tough and distractive for his administration.

The governor said this when he met with civil servants at Abere, Osogbo, where he promised to offset arrears of wages.

Civil servants hosted Oyetola following his victory last Friday, at the Supreme Court, which affirmed his mandate in the September 2018 election.

The apex court’s decision ended the almost eight months litigation over the election and sealed the hope of the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Ademola Adeleke.

“I will not only sustain the payment of your full salary, but by the grace of God, I will pay your arrears. I will prioritise your welfare,” the governor said.

He, however, gave them a caveat: the civil servants must believe in the administration, be dedicated, give their full support, show understanding and commitment to duty.

Oyetola urged the workers to be partners in progress, adding that they must also deliver on efficiency and productivity because they are the drivers of his promise to deliver democracy dividends to the people.

“I have no reason not to hit the ground running, we will deliver on our promises,” the governor said.

Reflecting on the period of litigation, Oyetola said: “The journey was tough and full of distractions. It was a difficult period for planning. Anytime you made a move to plan, you remember that it is only if all things are equal. You did not know how long you could plan.”

Oyetola said however, he refused to allow his spirit to be dampened by reminding himself that tribulation was part of life and that “even Jesus Christ faced tribulation. Our state is bound to go through difficult time but the important thing is that we have triumphed.

“Now the battle is over, I call on everybody, including the opponents to support us to move the state forward because I believe in participatory government.”

He commended the civil servants for not joining a group of pensioners who protested last month over their yet to be paid wages’ arrears, claiming the state government had received a tranche of Paris Club refund.

“It is not true that our government has received a Paris Club refund. We cannot deceive our people,” Oyetola said.