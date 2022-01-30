From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Commissioner of Police in Osun State, Olawale Olokode, on Sunday disclosed that the Command has apprehended five suspects in connection with the robbery and killings in Ile-Ife and Ilesa, respectively.

The Public Relations Officer of the Command, Yemisi Opalola, told Daily Sun that three suspects were arrested in Ilesa over the killing of five by hoodlums during a clash with suspected cultists in the town.

Noting that efforts are still on to arrest the fleeing suspects, the police commissioner disclosed that two suspects have been arrested in Ile-Ife over the robbery in some areas of the town.

He opined that the situation in Ile-Ife over the robbery cases has not warranted the partial lockdown imposed on the community by the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi.

The monarch and his chiefs have banned movement and religious programmes from 11 pm to 5 am as part of measures to curb incessant cases of robbery in the town.

The state government has kept mute over the decision of the monarch and his chiefs in Ile-Ife.

But, a statement by the Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Funke Egbemode, condemned the killings of residents in Ilesa and vowed to keep the state safe with all its power.

The statement instructed security operatives to swing into action and ensure that there is no further breakdown of law and order.

Noting that the communities have been placed under tight security surveillance till further notice, the government assured that residents of Omituntun, Ijoka, Sabo, Ilorin-Ijesa areas and other affected communities can now go about their lawful activities without fear.

“The government is imploring parents and guardians to keep a close watch on their children and wards so that they are not used to perpetrating criminal activities because when the law catches up with them, they will face the full weight of the law.

“The government is also imploring residents and citizens to always channel their grievances to the appropriate authorities and resist the temptation of taking law into their own hands,” the statement added.