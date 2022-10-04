From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Four persons, Christiana David (26), Adeyemi Damilola (21), Adebayo Olajide (24) and Oluwakemi Serifat (23), were on Tuesday arraigned before a Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, Osun State, for defaming their friend, Abdulmojeed Heritage, on social media.

The prosecutor, Adeoye Kayode, alleged that the defendants edited their friend’s picture and tag it with the inscription that she was deflowered by her father, got her pregnant, sold the baby and posted it on social media.

They were alleged to have conspired with others, still at large, to commit the purported crime in October 3, 2022, at Akindeko Street, Alekowodo Area, Osogbo.

The charge sheet reads in part: “That you Christiana David, Adeyemi Damilola, Adebayo Olajide, and Oluwakemi Serifat and one other at large on the same date and place in the aforementioned Magisterial District did conduct yourselves in a manner to cause breach of the peace by creating a WhatsApp group named “Her Dad Disvirgin Her with the picture of one Abdulmojeed Heritage.”

The alleged offences according to the prosecution, were contrary to and punishable under sections 516, 375, 86(1) and 249(d) of the criminal code cap 34 Vol. II laws of Osun state, 2002.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the allegations and their counsel, Okobie Nagite urged the court to grant them bail noting that both the victim and the defendants are friends.

Magistrate Olusola Aluko, granted them bail in the sum of N100,000 with one surety in like sum and adjourned the case to 24th October 2022 for mention.