From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Commissioner of Police Faleye Olaleye said it has arrested ten people in connection with the violence that broke out following an attempt to take over three motor parks by force.

A statement by the spokesperson for the state Command, Yemisi Opalola, disclosed that one Barretta pistol, two pump action, two barrel guns, Nine live and four expended cartridges and five cutlasses and charms were recovered from the suspects.

The statement condemned the action of members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the state despite the meeting held with the police to allow peace to reign.

“The Commissioner of Police wish to assure the general public that the Police Command is fully on top of the situation as Mobile/Conventional/Tactical/Patrol teams have been deployed to curtail the crises and advise a member of the public to go about their lawful businesses/work without fear of insecurity or attacks.

“He, therefore, sternly warned that anyone found culpable in these unwarranted violence/attacks will face the full wrath of the law,” the statement added.