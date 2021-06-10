The Osun State Police Command has arrested over 25 suspected armed robbers, kidnappers and murderers, recovering arms and ammunition after raiding their hideouts. Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, said the command dislodged the hoodlums who made several attempts to kidnap and carry out armed robbery operations.

He said detectives arrested eight suspects at Omu-Ijesha: “It was on May 7, 2021, that the suspects were arrested through credible intelligence. We received a report of kidnapping of 65-year-old Mrs Akishi Catherine in Benue State and that the suspects had relocated to Osun State after they had murdered her. The suspects are in our custody.

“Police operatives arrested 10 suspected armed robbers on the Ilesa/Akure Expressway and Ibadan/Ikire Expressway. Our men intercepted them and recovered arms and ammunition from them. Also, the command has redeployed some police intelligence officers to the flashpoints to chase the hoodlums away from their hideouts.

“Operatives and vigilance groups are working together to flush out criminals from the state. Police arrested some

suspects involved in murder cases. They have confessed their crime. They are still under investigation.

“There is absolute peace in Modakeke now. The command is working on intelligence and will ensure the hoodlums are flushed out.” Olokode sought the cooperation of members of the public: “They should give police more information. All the suspects will soon be charged to court.”