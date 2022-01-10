From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command said it has arrested six suspects in connection with the killing of one person during a clash among thugs in the Sango area, Ikire, the headquarters of Irewole Local Government.

It was gathered that crisis broke after some thugs approached a shop owner named Simia demanding money at the weekend.

The shop owner was said to have given the thugs money and they left, after which another set came to demand money which the shop owners declined.

She was said to have called the set she gave money thus led to fisticuffs between the two sets.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

It resulted in a brawl and one person was shot dead at the scene.

The Police spokesperson, SP Yemisi Opalola confirmed the incident to newsmen in Osogbo.

She said, “one person was killed and our men have arrested six suspects.”