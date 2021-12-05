From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Sunday disclosed that it had identified and arrested its officer who shot a rig operator, Kabiru Babai, in Osogbo on Friday.

The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, in a statement made available to newsmen in Osogbo by the command’s spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola, Sunday morning, said the suspected police, Moses Samuel, has been detained.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars Click here to apply today .

This came after some hours Governor Adegboyega Oyetola in a statement by his Press Secretary, Ismail Omipidan, told the Commissioner of Police to produce the alleged killer and make him to face the full wrath of the law.

The suspect was alleged to have killed the rig operator at Kobongbogboe/Otaefun area after a little argument.

The state police command said investigation and disciplinary actions has commenced and will be arraigned in court after the completion of the orderly room trial in order to serve as a deterrent to other officers.

The CP expressed condolences to the victim’s family and friends, promising that justice will be served on the matter.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation and Weak Erection. Click here .

Latest Jobs in Nigeria (Graduates/Non-graduates). Click Here to Apply .