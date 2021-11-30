From Lateef Dada, Osogbo
The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested a woman, Olanrewaju Adenike, who has been maltreating a 6-year-old foster child, Aishat Taiwo.
The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement.
Opalola explained that the suspect was arrested at Isale Aro, Osogbo, upon a tip off.
According to the police, the girl was locked up in filthy abandoned apartment close to a toilet at the back of her guardian’s house without proper feeding and care for months.
She said the girl has been taken to hospital for proper healthcare, adding that investigation is ongoing to locate the biological parent of the child.
