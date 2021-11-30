From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Police Command on Tuesday said it has arrested a woman, Olanrewaju Adenike, who has been maltreating a 6-year-old foster child, Aishat Taiwo.

The spokesperson of the state police command, SP Yemisi Opalola, disclosed this to newsmen in a statement.

Opalola explained that the suspect was arrested at Isale Aro, Osogbo, upon a tip off.

According to the police, the girl was locked up in filthy abandoned apartment close to a toilet at the back of her guardian’s house without proper feeding and care for months.