(From Olajide Idowu, NAN)

The Commissioner of Police in Osun, Mr Olawale Olokode, has said that his officers and men are still on the trail of the suspected kidnappers that operated along Omoh/Erin-Ijesha road in Ori-Ade Local Government Area of Osun on Sunday.

Olokode, who was speaking with journalists in Osogbo on Tuesday, said that his men had closed in on the kidnappers and, that “very soon, they will be arrested and the last victim in their custody will be rescued.”

The commissioner said that two persons (a man and his girlfriend) were kidnapped by some suspected gunmen on Sunday at about 6:30 pm, adding that the man was rescued by the police on Monday.

He said that the police, in collaboration with the vigilante group and hunters, had been combing the forest where the kidnappers retreated after their operation on Sunday.

He added that some of the points and hideouts of the kidnappers had been located by the team combing the forest.

He said that because the kidnappers kept changing locations, they were still on the run.

He, however, said some of the kidnappers’ accomplices found at some of the points located by the police had been arrested and are now helping the police in their investigations.

“Those arrested were found with mobile phones saved with numbers that the kidnappers were using to contact the police and the family of their victim.

“They are equally the people helping the kidnappers to buy food and taking it to them at their hideouts.

“Right now, I can assure you that before the end of today, we shall get the fleeing kidnappers because we had been able to get their logistics, members and accomplices.

“Right now, our men are on their trail and I can assure you, by God’s grace, we shall get them,” he said.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that a man and a woman were reportedly kidnapped by some suspected gunmen along Omoh/Erin-Ijesha on Sunday.

The man was rescued through the efforts of the police, the vigilante group and the local hunters on Monday, while the other victim is still in the kidnappers’ captivity.