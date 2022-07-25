From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command, on Monday, dragged a 39-year-old woman, Adeola Akinwunmi, to the court for purchasing stolen beverages.

The prosecutor, Fagboyinbo Abiodun, alleged that the defendant conspired to commit a felony with stealing contrary to section 516 of the criminal code, the law of Osun, 2002.

The police told the court that the defendant committed the alleged crime on the 15th of June 2022 at Prime area, Ofatedo, Egbedore local government.

The charge reads in part: “That you Adeola Akinwunmi on the same day, time and place in the aforementioned Magisterial district did obtain goods e.g Coca-cola, Sprite, Fanta and some other soft drinks from one Oyekanmi Adewale knowing fully that they are stolen items and thereby committed an offence contrary to and punishable under section 427 of the criminal code cap, 34, Vol.II, Laws of Osun, 2002.”

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the two counts of conspiracy and stealing levelled against her by the police.

Her counsel, Inimotimi Azi, urged the court to grant her bail, saying that she is still presumed to be innocent and that the offences are bailable.

The magistrate, Olusola Aluko, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N50,000 and adjourned the case to October 10 for hearing.