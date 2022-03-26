From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has arrested a 40-year-old woman, Ganiyat Abass, for allegedly stealing a six-day-old baby.

The Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, who paraded the suspect in Osogbo, on Friday, explained that she stole the baby girl from her lactating mother, Jemilat Musa (23), who has medical challenges.

The suspect was said to have committed the crime on March 26 at about 8:30pm at Agbele’s compound, Iwo.

The police alleged that the suspect took the advantage of the health condition of her mother to send her an errand and took away her baby in a bag. But, the suspect told our correspondent that she was trying to pacify the baby because she had been taking care of the mother before she delivered the baby.

Noting that she divorced her husband and remarried on Thursday, the suspect said she was taking the baby to the house of her new husband before she missed the road and was apprehended by people.

“I live in the same house with the mother and her infant. I do take care of them since she put to bed. On Thursday, I bought cornmeal for her. But she requested for bean pod (moin-moin). I gave her N200 to buy one.

“Immediately she left, the baby started crying and I tried pacifying the baby but she did not stop crying. So, I decided to back the baby and walk her to my fiance’s house at Agbowo area of Iwo around 8pm. I lost my way while going and upon inquiring for direction from some people, I was attacked and accused of stealing the baby.”

