From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has arrested three persons for allegedly stealing groceries such as vegetable oil, semovita, spaghetti, among others.

The Police Commissioner, Olawale Olokode, explained that the suspects committed the purported crime on October 26, 2021, at Inisa, Odo-Otin local givernment, Osun state.

The suspects are: Muideen Osikoya Azeez, Paul Azeez and Lukman Olakunle Olayanju.

According to the police, Olayanju received the other two suspects ledm Ikorodu, Lagos state, and led them to a shop at Oke-Ogun street, Inisha, where they stole the items.

The police disclosed that the items stolen valued N850,000.

“The suspects having succeeded in burgling the shop at Inisha, were arrested at Osogbo, Osun State on the same date at about 0300hrs with one Golf car with Reg. NO EKY 762 GP belonging to Muideen Osikoya Azeez on their way to Ikorodu, Lagos State, where they wanted to go and sell the stolen goods to unsuspecting individuals/buyers.

“Moreso, their pointer Lukman Olakunle Olayanju, a native of Inisha, Osun State who doubles as their herbalist was tracked and apprehended at Inisha.

“The suspects confessed to the alleged crime in their various statements and they will be charged to court as soon as investigation is concluded,” the police added.