From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

No fewer than 13 prisoners who escaped from the prison in Abolongo, Oyo State, have been rearrested in Osun State.

It was gathered that the escapees were arrested in Ejigbo, Ejigbo local government area of the state on Sunday.

The spokesperson of the Osun police command, Yemisi Opalola, confirmed the arrest of the escapees.

Those arrested are: Adekanbi Kola, Semiu Sali, Garuba Nurudeen, Ismaila Garuba, Nasifi Garuba, Qadri Yusuf, Bamidele Kehinde, and Ezekiel Owolabi.

Others are: Daodu Emmanuel, Dele Babatunde, Adeyemo Ifalowo, Ridwan Akinsola and Sola Owolabi.

Opalola said the prisoners will be transferred to the state criminal investigative department for onward transfer to Oyo state.