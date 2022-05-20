From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State Police Command has threatened to wage war against cultism to curb the menace in the state.

The State Commissioner of Police, Olawale Olokode, who spoke at the Police Campaign Against Cultism and Other Vices in Ede North and South, said parental background, illiteracy and lack of proper education also contributed to the increase of the vices.

He said the influence of peer groups, economic hardship, closure of academics and others, are reasons why youths join cult groups.

He noted that the campaign was aimed at tackling the menace, warning the youths in Ede, and Osun in general, to steer clear of cultism and other vices.

“Majority of the cult groups promised economical help and a better future to its members due to their affiliation with wealthy and powerful people in the society. Some young men, therefore, take to this option as a way out of poverty, the CP added.

The guest lecturer, Professor Joshua Ogunwole, who spoke on “Cultism: A Growing Menace and Threat to Education,” said the fight against cultism should be collective efforts.

Represented by Adewumi Aderibigbe, the speaker stressed that each stakeholder, including the society, parents, teachers and security agents must play a role in curbing the menace.

The Timi of Edeland, Oba Munirudeen Lawal, appealed to students to shun the menace of cultism and other vices, saying “I promise to support this crusade to reduce the rate of crimes and criminalities among our youths.”

The State Coordinator of POCACOV, DSP Olumuyiwa Fakeye, said the police are concerned about the campaign because of the growing trends and havoc caused by the menace.