Results from the portal of the Independent National Electoral Commission have shown that the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has taken the lead in the ongoing Osun governorship election.

The results showed that PDP is leading with over 10,000 votes.

The portal also showed that over 87 per cent of the results have been uploaded.

Among the Local Governments whose results have been fully uploaded are Ilesa East, Ifedayo, Boluwaduro, Boripe and Obokun.

As at 08.45 pm, a compilation of the results showed that PDP had over 94,803 votes and APC obtained over 81,697 votes.

In a video that surfaced online, Adeleke and award-winning Nigerian singer, David Adeleke, popularly known as Davido, were also seen celebrating the opposition party’s early lead.

In the video which circulated on Saturday, Adeleke and Davido hugged.

“We did it this time,” Adeleke said, with Davido replying, “yes”.

Also, wild jubilation has engulfed PDP’s situation room.

Meanwhile, the caretaker chairman of the PDP in Osun State, Dr Akindele Adekunle, in a statement issued at Osogbo on Saturday evening, claimed the party has secured a majority, as well as more than two third spread across the 30 local governments and area offices.

While thanking the people of Osun State for endorsing and affirming Ademola Adeleke’s governorship bid, the party “sternly warns against any attempt to tamper with the result of the election”.