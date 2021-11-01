From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

A student of Osun State Polytechnic Iree has reportedly died after visiting her boyfriend’s house.

Wumi, a student in the department of Mass Communication, National Diploma (ND1), was rushed out of her boyfriend’s residence after a brief illness.

A student identified as Toba said the lady was living around Gaa Fulani, off-campus, not too far from her boyfriend’s house, where the incident happened.

‘Although nobody knew what happened between her and her boyfriend, we learnt that she was rushed to the hospital and she was rejected. She eventually died in the car while being taken to another hospital,’ he said.

The spokesperson of the polytechnic, Mr Tope Abiola, confirmed the death of the student.

He said the school authority was briefed about the death of the student and the police have taken over the matter for proper investigation.

According to him, the boyfriend of the lady has been arrested and he is being questioned.

Abiola said the boy in question is not a student of the polytechnic. He urged the police to be thorough in their investigation.

‘It is true that an ND 1 student of Mass Communication died at the weekend. We did not know the cause of her death. We have not been briefed about the cause of the death. The police are still investigating the cause of the death.

‘The school sympathises with the parent of the young girl. It is pathetic that such a young girl could die like that. We pray that such will not happen again in the family.

‘It is true that the young boy has been arrested in connection with the death of the young girl. The boy is in police custody for investigation. The boy is not our student as we can not confirm his identity. We urge the police to conduct a diligent investigation on the matter,’ Abiola added.

