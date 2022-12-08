From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

The Osun State Chapter of All Nigeria Confederation of Principals of Secondary Schools (ANCOPSS), has urged Governor Ademola Adeleke to offset about 15 months salary arrears owed by the Rauf Aregbesola-led administration.

They made the plea on Thursday during the association’s 32nd annual congress and presentation of educational blueprint to the governor held at ANCOPSS house, Osogbo.

The president of Osun ANCOPSS, Pastor Akinropo Ijaodola expressed optimism that the new administration will take their welfare more seriously and improve the quality of education in the state.

He called for immediate re-accreditation for both WAEC and NECO after the schools were restored to their original status by the last administration.

“Let me passionately appeal on behalf of the teachers in the state for the payment as well as the need to offset the 29 months half salaries owed by the past state administration. This outstanding salary owed the workers is a major concern to all workforce in the state as it would benefit both the sizeable number of retired and serving teachers. The non-payment of this half salaries is like a dagger in the heart of all workers that needed to be healed.

“The prompt payments of School grants to Principals should be of utmost priority to this government and the release of educational instructional materials to be used for impartation of knowledge by both the Principals and teachers need to be done at least a week before resumption of Schools,” he stated.

In his address, Governor Ademola Adeleke who was represented by his deputy, Kola Adewusi, assured the principals that there will be complete reformation of the education system in the state through well strategized educational policies.