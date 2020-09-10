Osun State Government, yesterday, received 15 of its citizens, who were trafficked in Lebanon.

The returnees were formally received on behalf of the government by the Commissioner for Women, Children and Social Affairs, Olubukola Olaboopo, and the Senior Special Assistant to the governor on Diaspora Matters, Titi Fadahunsi-Ajayi.

Addressing the returnees during the reception, Olaboopo expressed delight that the ladies had returned alive from Lebanon.

She said the state government had put necessary measures in place for their reintegration into their communities and the state entirely.

“I welcome our ladies back to the state of Omoluabi. You are safe in the state, and the government will do all that it can to ensure you have a good life going forward.

“The fact that you went abroad to hustle does not mean you should be stigmatised. We are very proud of you for taking a bold step and trying something new.

“You have had the experience first hand, and you are going to be the state’s ambassador on issues of trafficking. The state government expects you to put in diligence in serving your motherland. You have seen the other side of life, and of course, you can see that there is no greener pasture anywhere, but home.

“We want to know your qualifications to know how the government can assist you. Besides, we have organised an empowerment programme for you, and your resource persons are on ground to take you through the training,” Olaboopo said.