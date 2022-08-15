From Lateef Dada, Osogbo

Osun State has recorded two suspected cases of Monkeypox, the Commissioner for Health, Rafiu Isamotu, has confirmed.

He said the state has commenced sensitisation to enlighten the people about precautions against the disease.

According to Isamotu, “there are suspected cases of monkeypox which have not been confirmed. We have taken samples for tests in a laboratory.

“There was one recorded at Atakumosa last two weeks and one today (Monday).

“We have embarked on a sensitisation programme to educate the citizens on monkeypox,” he added.