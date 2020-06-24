The Osun government on Wednesday said it had recorded seven new cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Dr Rafiu Isamotu, the State Commissioner for Health, said this in a statement in Osogbo.

Isamotu said all the new cases had contact with previous confirmed cases in the state.

He said: “Recall that last Sunday, I said that the Surveillance Unit of the State’s COVID-19 Team had lined up contacts for tracing.

“Our massive and comprehensive contact tracing gave rise to the discovery of the new cases.

“Rest assured, what we are dealing with in our state has no semblance of community transmission.

“But our people must observe precautionary measures if we must avoid community transmission.

“They must in addition to all other precautionary measures use their facemasks always.

“With the latest development, the number of our active cases is 18.”

He added that out of the 67 cases confirmed, the state had successfully treated and discharged 44 patients while five deaths had been recorded.(NAN)