Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) on Wednesday morning confirmed the Osun State index case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

“Two new cases of #COVID19 have been confirmed in Nigeria: 1 in Lagos and 1 in Osun,” the NCDC tweeted.

“Both cases are returning travellers to Nigeria in the last 7 days.”

“As at 07:00 am 25th March, there are 46 confirmed cases of #COVID19 in Nigeria. 2 have been discharged with 1 death.”