From Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

The Chairman, Osun State Universal Basic Education Board (SUBEB), Honourable Israel Ajibola Famurewa has assured the residents of the state of transparency, merit and level playing ground in the ongoing teachers’ recruitment in the state.

The former national lawmaker who spoke during a personality interview organized by the Osun Civic Engagement team led by the Special Adviser on Civic Engagement Honourable Olatunbosun Oyintiloye, said the Oyetola-led administration would not condone any form of partiality in the exercise.

Famurewa who also doubles as the Director General of IleriOluwa Movement in the state said governor Oyetola is not disposed to favouritism and nepotism but asserted merit system in the general affairs of the state.

“There’s no gainsaying the fact that, education remains a bedrock upon which all other societal structures are built, as this primacy of education has necessitated the need to structure it based on quality background and value system.

“More importantly, the outbreak of Covid-19 resurgence has further compelled every responsible government to bring on board, capable hands who are well rooted in not only teaching skills but also digital dynamics, in the state education system for better academic output.

“This is why Oyetola-led administration will not leave any stone unturned in ensuring that the state teachers’ recruitment exercise places premium on professionalism, expertise and refined competence,” he added.

While also appraising the general activities of government in the state, he stressed that Oyetola’s performance at the helm of affairs is marvelous, amazing and wonderful even within the comity of governors.

Famurewa further maintained that Oyetola was a disciplined and virtuous man who managed resources effectively, using financial and economic parameters to administer the state to the height of efficacy.

“We are greatly inspired by his outstanding performance through his financial and managerial prowess without adding to the debt burden of the state as confirmed by the National Debt Management Office.

“His vast experience not only in the private sector but also in all facets of human life, has enabled him to drive his policies in conformity with people’s demand as well as administrative thoroughness and scrutiny,” he noted.

Famurewa also commended Oyetola on his giant strides in every sector which had directly impacted the lives of every citizen in the state.

“Despite the financial status of the state, he has upgraded about 332 primary health centres equipped with necessary facilities across the state which has given an average resident to access the facility within their closest reach.

“Oyetola’s massive investment in infrastructure such as road construction should be commended, which has significantly affected the socioeconomic advantage on the entire populace.

He equally eulogized Governor Oyetola’s intervention in education sector which has significantly improved, noting that within two years of his administration, about 300 school projects had been awarded for execution across the state among other distributed instructional materials so as to facilitate effective learning, and by extension, add more values to the educational system.

Famurewa however appealed to the people of the state to remain resolute and continue lending their unrequited support for the Oyetola – led administration to further engender the development of the commonwealth.