Clement Adeyi, Osogbo

In Osun State, over 80,000 poor and vulnerable persons have started to receive free quality health care in government facilities and private hospitals under the Osun Health Insurance Scheme (OHIS) without having to pay a kobo. Government said it is part of arrangement to guarantee the people a qualitative and equitable healthcare.

In addition, over 700 patients benefitted from free surgical operations organised by government in the last one year. Free surgeries were performed for people suffering from different ailments such as hydrocele, lymphoma, breast lump and hernia.

Governor Adegboyega Oyetola explained: “To further ensure universal health coverage of the people, a revitalisation programme of 322 primary health centers across the state has commenced.

“We have begun a remarkable journey of deepening our economy and opening up opportunities to empower our people and create wealth. I am happy to note that our policies are already yielding fruits. We have significantly improved our Internally Generated Revenue.”

Giving account of his stewardship in the last one year, last week, he told the people: “I am happy to inform you that over the last one year, I have stayed true to the sacred commitment which I took before you all.

My campaign promises, as enshrined in my manifesto, have guided and guarded each step I take. We have dedicated ourselves to serving you sacrificially and with distinction. With steady hands, we have built bridges and rallied our people to arise and labour for a more prosperous state.

“In my inauguration address, I shared with you a broad vision of a prosperous state focused on consolidating the phenomenal gains made by my predecessors. I also promised to hit the ground running. I wish to report that we have indeed recorded great strides since we began the journey one year ago.” He commended the citizens for giving him the mandate.”

He insisted his administration has not left any stone unturned in making positive impacts in every sector of the state’s economy. These, he said, included workers’ welfare marked by regular salaries, mining development which has started attracting influx of significant investment to the state as well as agricultural development guided by strategic investment to boost productivity and commercialisation for more productivity.

Other areas he claimed his administration has affected positively included infrastructure with specific attention on completion of on-going projects, access roads, rehabilitation of existing roads and maintenance of urban and rural roads.

In the area of electrification, he reaffirmed commitment to “Light–up Osun Project” aimed at total end to darkness on the major roads of the state capital and in other major towns and cities.

He also cited education as another crucial area that would continue to enjoy a robust attention, especially technical education with a view to inculcating relevant skills in the youths to make them job creators.

However, Oyetola’s administration still has a long way to go in the areas of culture and tourism as a lot of tourism potential still left untapped. He promised that a new business model for the rapid social transformation of the state would be created using dynamic vehicles of arts, culture and tourism in line with global and natural trend.

He said government would identify, explore and exploit the tourism infrastructure and articulate policy framework to attract investors on tourism and culture. This, he said, would be boosted through organisation of exhibition and participation in festivals of arts and culture.

He said youth unemployment challenge has also received attention: “We have continued to provide financial and logistics support to the Osun Youth Empowerment Scheme (OYES). We will continue to engage our youth through skills acquisition and vocational training programme across the State through collaboration with the National Directorate of Employment (NDE).

On security: “Our administration has ensured that Osun retains its acclaim as one of Nigeria’s safest states. We have demonstrated this by working closely with all our security agencies and also provided adequate gadgets to support their professional activities.

“In addition to numerous supports, we have just provided 20 Armoured Personnel Carriers and another 20 new vehicles with communication gadgets.” Though proactive measures are being taken to checkmate the rising insecurity cases, the state is still battling with cases of kidnap. He appreciated residents for their unflinching support, assuring his administration’s continued commitment to their welfare.

He disclosed that the administration’s commitment to economic development was the Economic and Investment Summit organised to attract top-rated policy makers and investors with a view to setting the state on the path of prosperity.

Meanwhile, the African Youths Sports Federation (AYSF) gave Oyetola the 2019 Nigeria’s Best Sports Governor Award for implementing policies and programmes targeted at securing a better and rewarding future for the youths in the state. Chairman of the federation, Dr Ahmed Lawal, said the award was also due to his achievements in the area of youths and sports development.