Osun State residents, yesterday, applauded the Governor Adegboyega Oyetola administration on its commitment to their welfare.

Speaking on behalf of the residents of Ijesaland at the inauguration of the newly renovated Primary Healthcare Centres (PHCs), at Imo, Ilesa, prominent persons in the area, including former Health minister, Isaac Adewole, Kunle Odeyemi and Remi Omowaiye, said the administration has shown that what the state witnessed in the last administration, in terms of development, will be small compared to what it will witness in the current administration.

“I said it before and I am repeating it that no government in Nigeria has embarked on the construction and renovation of 332 PHCs at a time as being done by the present administration in the state.

“This is a rare feat. This is also a welcome development targeted to support the health needs of the people across every nook and cranny of the state,” he said.

On his part, Odeyemi applauded the administration for the priority given to the critical sectors of the economy since assumption of office.

He described health sector as the most critical, and hailed the government for ameliorating the suffering of the people through access to quality and affordable health facilities in the state.

“I must commend the state government for reviving the lost glory in the health sector. This is a welcome development aimed at ensuring citizens have access to quality and affordable healthcare delivery.

“There is no doubt that this initiative will further help to enhance quality service delivery and boost the sector for the benefit of the people.

“I am appealing to our people to take greater advantage of this laudable opportunity provided by the state government towards ensuring general healthy living,” Odeyemi said.

Also, Owa Obokun of Ijesaland, Oba Adekunle Aromolaran, thanked the government for addressing the rot in the health sector.

The monarch, who described the initiative as remarkable, assured the state of his support towards the delivery of democracy dividends.

Omowaye, who is the supervisor for Works and member of Osun Health Revitalisation Committee, described the project as a tip of the iceberg in what the Governor Oyetola administration has in stock for the people.